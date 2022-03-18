Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($37.36) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday.

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ traded up €4.99 ($5.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €31.00 ($34.07). 255,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 52 week high of €40.25 ($44.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.