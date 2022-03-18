Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.65

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.65 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.98), with a volume of 43,763 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £126.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.65.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.