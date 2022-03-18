Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $2.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,811.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.10 or 0.07077255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00268250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00743007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00069341 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00462940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00416311 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

