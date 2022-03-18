Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $190.05 and last traded at $190.97. 1,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

