Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 5,506 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.