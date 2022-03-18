Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
