Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

