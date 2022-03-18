G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $137.66. 7,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

