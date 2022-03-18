G&S Capital LLC Buys 3,587 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.72. 56,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,461. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

