G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 43,812 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. NetApp makes up 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.