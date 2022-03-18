G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. 1,151,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.