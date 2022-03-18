G&S Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.55. 25,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.09. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

