G&S Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.75. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.18.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

