G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $4,526,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.03 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

