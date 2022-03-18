G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

