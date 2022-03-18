G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.92.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

