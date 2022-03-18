G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.