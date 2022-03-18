G&S Capital LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises 3.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 1.82% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 67,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,415. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.