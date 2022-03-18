G&S Capital LLC Sells 645 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.