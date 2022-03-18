G&S Capital LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

