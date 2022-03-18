G&S Capital LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 83,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

