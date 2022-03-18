G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,348. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

