G&S Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. 287,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,709. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

