GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 1.4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 1,565,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,331,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £26.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.