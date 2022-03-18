Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

