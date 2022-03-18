Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,234 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 10th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 49 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $5,150.88.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $93.67. 910,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,925. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

