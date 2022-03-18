Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $147,617.68 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28.

On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 910,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.