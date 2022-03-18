Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,174 shares of company stock valued at $450,228. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

