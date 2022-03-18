GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $119.64 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $119.64 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003816 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000203 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,872,919 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.