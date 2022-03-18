Haivision Systems Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Haivision Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.60 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Haivision Systems stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$193.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

