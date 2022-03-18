Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Acquires $40,400.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) Director James J. Dolan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,151.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $3,627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

