Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 225.41%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 3.93 -$592.75 million ($6.57) -0.79 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 13.85 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -225.61% -62.96% -34.69% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.