Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

