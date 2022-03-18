HaloDAO Price Up 50.4% Over Last Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $141,588.12 and approximately $44,090.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.08 or 0.07048665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.63 or 1.00008695 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034765 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

