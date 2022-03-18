Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.94 ($0.42) on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,862.87). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

