Handshake Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $74.48 million and $233,556.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.95 or 0.07069644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00271391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.11 or 0.00734513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00463077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00368606 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 474,769,994 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

