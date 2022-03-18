Handy Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $92,899.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.36 or 0.07041094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.79 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

