Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €175.00 ($192.31) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.36 ($197.10).

Shares of HNR1 traded down €2.90 ($3.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €150.10 ($164.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,688 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.75.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

