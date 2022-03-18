Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

