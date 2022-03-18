Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 74,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.49. 8,041,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,293,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.