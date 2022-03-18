Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

