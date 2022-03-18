Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 14,584 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 302,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552,796. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

