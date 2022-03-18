Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)
