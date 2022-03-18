Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.25 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $90.58 or 0.00218159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $60.90 million and $18.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010389 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

