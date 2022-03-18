HashNet BitEco Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (HNB) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $8,838.04 and $48.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00106914 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HNB is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.