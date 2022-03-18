Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,243,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after buying an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.