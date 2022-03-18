HC Wainwright Boosts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,542,334 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

