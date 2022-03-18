HC Wainwright Boosts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
