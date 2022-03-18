HC Wainwright Cuts Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target to $6.00

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

