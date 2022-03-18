HC Wainwright Cuts Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target to $6.00

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
