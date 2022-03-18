HC Wainwright Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$3.75

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Shares of SMT stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$1.79. 35,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.72. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.05.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

