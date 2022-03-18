HC Wainwright Lowers Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $11.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

