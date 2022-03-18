HC Wainwright Trims Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price to $22.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 218.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

KPTI opened at $6.90 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $521.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,780,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

